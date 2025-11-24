Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a wanted man from the Callington area.
Barry McLean, aged 31, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
Devon and Cornwall Police are carrying out searched and enquiries to find McLean but are also appealing for anyone with information to report it
He is described as being 6ft 2ins tall, of average build with blue eyes and short brown hair.
He has links to the Callington, Liskeard, Saltash and Plymouth areas.
Anyone who sees McLean should contact police on 999 quoting log 355 of 20/11/25.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.