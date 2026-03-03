Officers are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from the Callington area.
Barry Mclean, 31, is sought in relation to being recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
Police enquiries and searches are being carried out and officers are seeking help from the public as to his whereabouts.
Mclean is described as around 6ft 1ins tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and short brown facial hair.
He has links to the Callington, Gunnislake, Saltash and Plymouth areas.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police via 999, quoting reference 50260042968 or Log 0140 of 19th February.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.