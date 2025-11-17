Police are appealing for witnesses to a road accident in Tavistock which left a pedestrian seriously injured.
The accident involved a KTM 125cc motorcycle and a woman on Drake Road, Tavistock, outside the Conservative Club, on Tuesday last week (November 11).
The collision led to a 68-year-old female pedestrian sustaining life-changing injuries and was reported at 4.30pm on Tuesday 11 November.
A police spokesman said: “Initially thought to be less serious, the woman was taken to hospital where she was found to have sustained life-changing injuries.
“The male rider of the motorbike has been reported to court for driving without due care.”
Witnesses to the incident and anyone who has information, such as dashcam footage, are asked to contact police via the Devon & Cornwall Police website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 505 11/11/25.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.