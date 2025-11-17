The popular Pudsey day of Morris, hosted by Dartmoor Border Morris in Tavistock on Saturday (November 15), has raised about £2,000 for BBC Children In Need.
The town centre was alive to more than 200 morris dancers’ high-energy moves, leaping, colourful costumes, clanking sticks, jingling bells, drumming, whooping, singing and hankerchief-waving
The dancing was appreciated with large audiences of passers-by and especially by special guest Mr Pudsey Bear.
Volunteers collected cash for the appeal from audiences as they enjoyed the entertainment.
Mark Tregaskis, of Dartmoor Border Morris, said: “After six hours of performing in near perfect conditions, the sum collected for BBC Children In Need was £1,897.
“Many thanks to everyone who contributed to this big day, whether in time or money, the people of Tavistock gave very generously.
“As the week goes by, we expect this figure to rise still with a few late donations, so follow us on social media to know more and perhaps get involved next year.”
