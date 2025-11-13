Police in Tavistock and Okehampton will be handing out SmartWater forensic marking kits to traders tomorrow (Friday, November 14).
The neighbourhood policing team have secured a number of the kits to give out for free to tradespeople on a first come first serve basis as part of Safer Action Business Week.
They will be outside Screwfix on the West Devon Business Park (PL19 9DP) in Tavistock between 9am-11.30am. They will also be staging an event outside RGB Okehampton on North Road, Okehampton between 10am and 12.30pm.
Those accepting a kit are asked to sign up to the scheme using the SmartWater technology which helps police catch thieves and reunite owners with their stolen property.
They are also being asked to sign up for the police’s community messaging service.
The SmartWater liquid contains a unique forensic code that links items back to their rightful owner. It is virtually invisible to the naked eye, quick and easy to apply and extremely difficult to remove. It remains effective for at least five years after application.
People use the SmartWater liquid to mark their tools and equipment and then register their details with kit providers DeterTech. In the event of a theft and property being recovered, these can be used to return property to them..
A neighbourhood policing team spokesperson said: “We have secured a limited number of SmartWater marking kits which we will offer for free to tradespeople who allow us to register their details with DeterTech, the providers of the kits and by signing up to Devon and Cornwall Community Messaging.”
