Tesco customers in Tavistock are being invited to donate new toys to local children who need it most this Christmas.
Until the 15 December, Tesco’s Tavistock Superstore is holding a collection for new and unwrapped toys which they’ve bought in the store for the South West Family Hub Partnership, which will then distribute the toys to local children.
Throughout the year, the South West Family Hub Partnership supports children, young people and their families, connecting them with local help for financial, social, mental and health matters.
Gary Wills, manager at the Tesco store in Tavistock, said: “We take pride in supporting our community during the year through Tesco Stronger Starts and our Community Food Connection programme.
“This year’s toy donation campaign is a fantastic way for customers to help local families and ensure children in our community have something to open on Christmas Day.
“We are so grateful to our customers who donate what they can to help bring a little festive joy to local families this Christmas.”
For the campaign, Tavistock Superstore store will have a dedicated toy donation point where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys which have been purchased in store.
Claire De Silva, head of communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and thanks to the generosity of our customers and colleagues, the annual toy donation campaign is a wonderful way to make a difference at Christmas.
“It’s great to see Tavistock Superstore partnering with South West Family Hub Partnership this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”
Last Christmas Tesco customers donated a total of 125,000 toys, with the retailer looking to beat that number this year.
