A highlights of Tavistock’s Christmas celebrations, the Tavistock Lions Club Trees of Light will once again be illuminating the town hall this coming festive season.
Tavistock Town Hall will be a mass of sparkling white lights from December 4 to raise money for local good causes and act as a festive tribute to loved ones.
People are being invited to sponsor a bulb in memory of a loved one, a special occasion or a happy event such as a birth, with all proceeds going to local good causes.
Benefiting charities this year will be Children’s Hospice South West, Derriford Children’s Cancer Services, Marie Curie (Tavistock & Yelverton) and Motor Neurone Disease Association (Plymouth).
Matt Hibbert, Tavistock Lions Club president, will switch on the Trees of Light at 7pm on Thursday, December 4 and they will remain sparkling throughout the Christmas period.
The switch-on will be followed by carol singing with the Stannary Brass Band and an inter-denominational service, while the Lions will serve drinks and mince pies.
Since the trees event began in 1999, over £170,000 has been raised for local good causes.
Funeral director Morris Bros (Tavistock) are the main sponsor, with Morris directors Simon and Lucie Luke ‘delighted’ to support the project in the knowledge of how important the trees are for families to celebrate loved ones. The Lions ensure all proceeds go to the nominated charities.
Lion Chris Northey, trees organiser, thanked Morris Bros, the Tavistock Times Gazette, which publishes the messages, tree donor South West Lakes Trust, and Tavistock Town Council staff for erecting and decorating the trees.
The Lions have distributed bulb sponsor form leaflets to Tavistock homes.
It can also be found in the Tavistock Times Gazette and Okehampton Times, November 13 edition.
More information on the Lions Facebook page or at 0345 833 4807.
