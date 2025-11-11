A colourful tractor run will delight the crowds when farmers drive their machines round Tavistock covered in Christmas lights.
On Friday, December 12, the festive fleet will roar its way round the centre, leaving the Red and Black social club, Langsford Park, at 7pm to entrance young and old.
Burgers, tea, coffee and alcoholic drinks will be available at the club.
The tractors return at 8pm and after a short presentation organisers hope a choir will perform seasonal songs in the social club.
Everyone is invited to join the fun at the club after the rally and make it a festive evening.
Entry is £10 per tractor. Proceeds go to Tavistock AFC. A prize will be awarded to the best-dressed tractor.
