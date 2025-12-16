After a short break, Rosy Griffiths spoke about the Tavistock United Tradesmen’s Society. In 2014, just before the Tavistock Guildhall was refurbished as a heritage centre, a box full of dusty documents was found in a cupboard. These turned out to be partial records of the society, established on 29th March 1843. It was formed to provide sick pay - in return for a regular subscription - and funeral payments for members. It was open to all tradesmen other than those “whose profession is very dangerous”. Rosy brought along many of the organisation's source documents before they were deposited at the local record office.