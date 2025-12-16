A 32-year-old Okehampton woman has lost her job after she was stopped in her car by members of the public when drunk at the wheel in a pub car park.
Kirsty Keily, of Crediton Road, Okehampton, was arrested by police and blew 90mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath one Friday night last month – the legal limit being 35mg in 100 millilitres of breath.
Exeter magistrates heard she had been at the Cowick Barton pub in Cowick Lane, Exeter, when the incident happened.
She had switched on the engine but was prevented from leaving and reversed back into a parking space.
Ms Keily told the court that she had no intention of driving her Kia car on the main road.
She said she had quit her job as a community carer which involves a lot of driving. She was passionate about her job of 12 years but had to give it up because of the court proceedings.
She admitted drink driving today, Tuesday, December 16 and was banned from driving for 23 months and fined a total of £365 with costs.
