Police are appealing for donations of unwanted window shutters to support their training in entering properties to save lives.
The shutters are needed when training to gain access quickly and forcibly to properties to rescue people in trouble or distress or to access and preserve vital evidence during investigations.
A police spokesman said: “Gaining quick access to a property can be vital for saving lives or securing evidence.
“Our specialist operations team are looking for any unwanted metal roller shutter doors, sheets of metal, metal-skinned doors or toughened plastic doors, which they'll use to practice door-breaching techniques.
“If the door meets our needs, we’ll arrange to collect it.”
