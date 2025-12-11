Hatherleigh Community Market is being backed by the abattoir next door in a £20k sponsorship deal.
Dunbia has pledged the money over two years to help the market pay for building enhancements for the new market facility.
Hatherleigh Community Market, a not-for-profit community benefit society, runs a weekly Tuesday produce market and auction, a weekly Sunday Car Boot sale, seasonal fairs, and a monthly farmers market on the second Saturday of each month. The market facility is also a venue for hire.
The market moved a year ago into a new purpose-built facility, continuing the important historic legacy of Hatherleigh Market, which dates back to medieval times.
While the basic market structure has been built by developer Kingswood Homes, in a community contribution in building the surrounding housing estate, it has been enhanced and completed by the not-for-profit society which now leases the market.
One important addition is glass sides so that the market can operate in all weather. The £20,000 provided by the abattoir Dunbia over the next two years will help to pay for that. In return, Dunbia will have use of ten nearby parking spaces and sponsorship signage within the market.
Richard Burrow, chair of Hatherleigh Community Market Ltd, said: “Dunbia’s support comes at a crucial time as the market settles into its new home. This funding will help the market thrive, supporting local producers, traders and the wider community. It shows the power of businesses and communities working together.”
Sarah Mahon, site manager, Dunbia West Devon, said: “We’re proud to support Hatherleigh Community Market, which plays a key role in the local economy. As a local producer ourselves, we understand the importance of collaboration and are committed to helping other local producers flourish. By working together, we can strengthen our community and help ensure its future for everyone.”
All profits from the market will be reinvested to benefit the community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.