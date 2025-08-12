TIVERTON golfer Eliot Baker was a part of the England team that recently at Woodhall Spa, to complete an excellent week.
Both the men’s and women’s home international squads prevailed. In the dimming Lincolnshire light, the Red Rose edged a tight clash with Wales 12-9 on the final day, to clean sweep all three matches. The result means England has reclaimed the trophy from Ireland, making it three wins from four events since the amalgamated tournament began in 2022. And, following on from the Girls' & Boys' success in Cork, it closes a strong five days for all four sides.
Team captain and manager Jenny Henderson said that “All the players this week did a great job”, adding that it was “a great result.”
Men's manager Ben Gorvett also commented, adding: "For the men, it was an up and down week and we didn't always start well, but our true quality shone through. "It was fantastic to see some new blood in the team, and you would expect them to be nervous, but not these boys. They came up trumps. "The men and women showed true resilience throughout, especially as we were at home, and we're really pleased with the result."
On a day full of drama, the men's, women's, and combined trophies were all on the line.
Following wins over Scotland (13-8) and Ireland (11.5-9.5), England were leading the standings in the men's and combined, while sitting second in the latter.
The women were able to secure their title on the 18th, in dramatic circumstances, with the other two following suit.
England's men have now won five of the last seven tournaments, with four of those in their last five.
Individually, Eliot Baker and Sophia Fullbrook were the stars for each side, adding five points out of a possible six.
Image courtesy of Nick Butcher, Leaderboard Photography.
