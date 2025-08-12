HATHERLEIGH 1st XI closed in on a return to Premier Division cricket with a 16-run win over relegation worriers Plympton.
A combination of their win over Plympton, and a defeat for third-placed Thorverton at Cullompton, has given second-in-the-table Hatherleigh a 28-point advantage over the chasers.
One more win will almost certainly be enough to send Hatherleigh back to the top-flight after a four-year absence.
Shrey Ghosh, Hatherleigh’s Indian professional, made a top score of 96 towards a team total of 270 for seven.
Plympton had not seen the last of Ghosh either as he went on to take a match-winning five-wicket haul to send them spinning to 124 all out.
Plympton got a dream start when Callum Williams dismissed Hatherleigh opener Ryan Qick with the first ball of the game, but all that achieved was bringing in Ghosh sooner rather than later!
Stands of 58 between Ghosh and Rob Cockwill (16) then Ryan Davies (24) got Hatherleigh up to 149 for two. Alex Carr removed Ghosh with a ton in sight, which slowed the run-rate. Wickets for Ollie Goulder (3-44) helped
Emmerson Wood (23) and in particular Gareth Tidball (42no) upped the pace in the last 10 overs.
An opening burst from Hatherleigh seamer Ruben Forrester (3-21) took out most of Plympton’s top order, with the exception of Elliot Hamilton (28).
Ghosh, who took five for 14 from 10 overs, and Wood (2-25) worked their way down the Plympton batting order.
There was resistance from Manny Motswiri (28) and former skipper Carr (22) , as well as lengthy stays from Williams and Billy Pitman, but from 93 for six onwards it was only a question of time.
Rob Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, said losing Quick so soon was a setback but not a disaster.
“We re-grouped well and built partnerships throughout,” said Cockwill.
“Shrey was a stand-out for us and really deserved a hundred to go with his five wickets.
“Gareth scored some very handy lower-order runs to put us in a commanding position going into the second innings.”
Cockwill said the writing was on the wall for Plympton after Forrester tore into them with the new ball.
“After that there was only going to be one winner and Plympton just looked to accumulate as many batting points as they could,” said Cockwill.
With the pressure on to retain their spot in the top two, Hatherleigh have two derby clashes coming up.
First they host seventh-placed Bridestowe & Belstone with Tavistock visiting their patch the following week. Tavistock are currently leading the division and so a Hatherleigh victory there could put the cat amongst the pigeons in the title race too.
Meanwhile, Hatherleigh 2nd XI were give a scare by Barton 2nd XI before clinching another win closer to gaining promotion from the D Division West.
Barton, set 234 to win, were bowled out for 212 in the last over, which resulted in a 21-run defeat.
Hatherleigh stay top for the second week running and are four points clear of Plymouth 2nd XI. Barton have hit rock bottom as fellow strugglers Babbacombe defeated Chagford to move above them.
On Saturday, Hatherleigh 2nd XI head to ninth-placed Babbacombe before concluding the campaign with games against Ivybridge 2nd XI and Chagford, who, at the time of writing, are placed fourth and third respectively.
