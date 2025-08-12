OKEHAMPTON Argyle’s search for a first point in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League carries on following a third successive loss of the campaign.
The season began with beatings away at Newton Abbot Spurs and Torridgeside AFC with newly-promoted Ilminster Town the latest side to overcome Argyle.
Jake Rowe finished well to give Argyle the lead after half an hour but just moments later, Josh Phills hit back from the penalty spot.
Fullback Harry Manley, described as “the most unlikely of scorers” by Ilminster on Twitter, struck not once but twice in the second 45 to earn the Blues all three points.
It is now two wins from two for Ilminster, beating Torridgeside by the same scoreline the week prior and their next game, on Saturday, August 16, is the first of three home games. Cullompton Rangers will be the visitors at the Archie Gooch Pavilion.
For Oke meanwhile, they head to Teignmouth AFC on that same day with both of those sides looking to get off the mark. It will be a momentous occasion for the Teigns as they return to action at Coombe Valley after nearly a year away.
The club wrote on social media, “After almost an entire season away - first, whilst we kicked off our ambitious ground improvements, then due to the storm damage we suffered in January - we finally make our return to Coombe Valley to kick off our home fixtures for 2025/26 this Saturday.”
Elsewhere in the Peninsula League on Saturday 9, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police hit Crediton for four, Cully hit Axminster for six and Bovey Tracey AFC were held at home by Torridgeside.
