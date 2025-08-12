TAVISTOCK 2nd XI bounced back from their defeat by Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI with a hefty 148-run win over Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI.
It was a win Tavistock needed to stay in touch with the promotion pack in the E Division West and had the desired effect. They are just nine points behind second-placed Cornwood 3rd XI.
Openers Jack Smyly (86) and Ryan Burke (68) got Tavvy off to a 129-run start. Ben Evans (25) and in-form Wayne Downham (45) contributed to a total of 288 for seven.
Bridestowe & Belstone managed no batting partnership greater than the 50 put on by openers Noah Metherall (13) and Richard Drake. Despite Andy Brimacombe’s (24) best efforts to hang around, batters kept coming and going with man of the match Burke (5-25) in the thick of it.
Bridestowe & Belstone were all out for 140 with more than 11 overs to go.
