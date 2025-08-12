CHAGFORD slipped-up at Babbacombe, where an unexpected eight-wicket defeat was a blow to their D West promotion chances.
Chagford, third in the table, would have fancied their chances against the side propping-up the table.
Being bowled out for 113 was not on Chagford’s storyboard, and neither was Babbacombe knocking off the runs in fewer than 20 overs.
Openers Chris Jelley (22) and Jake Griffiths (24) made the only scores above 20 for Chagford before they were bowled out for Brian Gomez and Henry Stubbs.
Gomez’s six-for-14 haul included Jelley and Griffiths. Stubbs (4-58) accounted for the rest.
Babbacombe’s veteran opener Marcus Thompson was out first ball to Stuart Lipo, and Rob Redding followed on 41.
Dan Western was the man of the moment for Babbacombe with 80 not out – 68 of it scored in boundaries – as he and Stuart Broad (19) polished off the target.
Defeat has widened the aperture between Chagford and second-placed Plymouth 2nd XI from four to 21 points.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.