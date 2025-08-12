YELVERTON Bohemians avoided dropping back into the D West bottom two thanks to a 51-run win over Kenn.
Babbacombe’s surprise win over Chagford could have taken them out of the bottom two at Yelverton’s expense had they lost at Trehill.
Eight points separate the pair with Barton a further five adrift at the foot of the table.
Yelverton found the bowling of Harry Gaydon (3-40) and James Gosling (4-36) tough to get away and had to work hard for a total of 167 all out.
Dave Ackford (21) and Rob Grove (25) made runs up top; Ed Sorensen hit 25 in the middle and Josh Stevenson added a priceless 38 down the order. A stand of 48 between Stevenson and Elias McGill (21no) for the ninth wicket proved critical.
Kenn lost the game in the time it took them to fade from 51 for two to 69 for six. Ben Chaloner (30) made more than anyone as Ben Grove (4-33) winkled out the batters.
Alistair Horler finished the job with three for 16 as Kenn crumbled to 116 all out.
As Yelverton look to maintain their cushion and hang around in the D West for another year, they have two very tough games to come.
On Saturday, August 16, the Bohemians host fourth-placed Ivybridge 2nd XI and then the following weekend, again on home soil, they cross paths with Plymouth 2nd XI.
They could well go into their clash with rock-bottom Barton, on the final day of the season, needing as many points as possible.
For Babbacombe meanwhile, they are awaited by league leaders Hatherleigh 2nd XI, fifth-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI and then finally, sixth-placed Plymouth Civil Service and Roborough CC.
All is still to play for!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.