LAST week, we reported on Tavistock Athletic Club's Val Evans and her plans to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support - the group most involved in her support after recent cancer diagnosis.
Her goal was to walk the Tavy 5k route during the monthly race on Saturday, August 16, the route that she used to regularly race and train new runners on.
Tensions were high during the days leading up to Saturday as a health scare meant she needed her consultant's approval that it was safe for her to go ahead. That go-ahead was only received on the Friday.
Flanked by her children Matthew and Catherine, plus other supporters and fundraisers who made sure she was safe during the walk, she did it in style, taking just an hour to get round the course.
She crossed the finishing line on the TAC track to cheers and applause from the crowds who had stayed to see her complete her challenge. They were a mix of her club colleagues, Couch-to-5k graduates whom she introduced to running, fellow athletes from the run groups she used to run with, and an array of other race finishers and friends - a very emotional moment for all.
TAC had organised a very popular refreshments stall, including a table groaning with home-made cakes, to further boost her fundraising efforts. An incredible £669.48 was raised on the day through a mix of cake sales, a 'guess the weight of the cake' competition, and donations received on track and around the course.
Also, at the time of writing, her JustGiving fund total stands at £3,456, more than tripling her original target.
After her finish, Val said. "I am absolutely overwhelmed by everyone's generosity and kindness. I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has given so generously, helped me with my training and supported me in so many different ways. I couldn't have achieved my goal without this support - TAC is a wonderful club to be part of."
Not many realised at the time, but Val's efforts were matched by international support.
Val's other son Darren was unable to be present on the day so, along with his wife and youngest son, he also took on a 5k walk at the same time in Dudingen, Switzerland.
He commented, "Walking at the same time as my Mum was a great experience. She's the only person I know that does speed-walking with a walking aid!"
And in Geleen, The Netherlands, Val's oldest grandson Isaac and his wife also ran a 5k route in support. He said, “My gran's determination is truly inspiring. Running at the same time was my way of celebrating her amazing effort and showing my support from afar."
Val's fundraising page remains open at www.justgiving.com/page/val-evans.
