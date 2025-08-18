FOUR Okehampton Flyers gymnasts represented the South West at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, a British Gymnastics national final for regional-level gymnasts.
Magnus Goudge and Freya Simmons competed in trampolining and Emily Szwanc and Adela Wrzecionko in double mini trampoline (DMT).
It was Magnus, Freya and Emily's first time competing for the SW squad, and Adela's third. Kya Trant, Molly Thorn, Amelie West and Eliza Luke also qualified as first reserves.
The gymnasts did the South West proud, with superb passes and routines, including a 6th place for Magnus and a 9th for Emily.
Magnus, Emily, Adela and Freya all won gold at the South West final to qualify for this event.
In addition to their regular training at the club, to prepare for the competition, they attended a South West training day in Poole and an orientation training session the day before the national competition to get used to competing in such a large arena.
The gymnasts are now working towards competitions for the new upcoming season.
Okehampton Flyers is looking for new coaches in Okehampton and Holsworthy and has full and part time contracts available.
The club is taking on coaches who are either already qualified and looking to progress their skills, or who are new to coaching but who are keen to coach part-time or develop a full-time career in sport.
All of their coaches have been fully supported in their British Gymnastics training, have had opportunities to train with Great Britain coaches, and have been given the option to attend international training camps.
The club is also looking for new gymnastics talent, and has a few spaces left for September. Whether beginner, intermediate or advanced in trampolining, DMT or tumbling, the club has a slot for you!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.