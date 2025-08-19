CHAGFORD stay third in the D Division West table as the promotion race comes to the boil.
Plymouth, Chagford and Hatherleigh 2nd XI have been trading places in and around the top of the table for a while with all three taking turns at the top.
Even fourth-placed Ivybridge 2nd XI, who face Hatherleigh this Saturday, are just about in the frame for second spot.
It’s Hatherleigh’s (245pts) turn to top the table now and they will be far enough ahead to be sure of promotion (if not the title) by beating Ivybridge. One of Plymouth (229), Chagford (219) and Ivybridge (206) will be going with them.
Chagford’s total of 191 for eight was a collaborative effort with no stand-out score. Harry Senior (33) and Chris Jelley (31) were the leading run makers. Tom Baycock, Jake Griffiths and Huzaifa Khan all got into the 20s.
John Kerridge with three for 36 topped Plymouth’s bowling stats. Melissa Banks bowled nine overs for a mere 22 runs given away.
James Webb opened up for Plymouth with 46 and was the first of three wickets to fall as 131 for three became 131 for six. Alex Hill had already been and gone for 29.
Tom Hughes (60 n.o) batted through as Plymouth reached the final five overs needing 35 to win with five wickets intact.
Twelve to win from the final over bowled by Stuart Lipo (2-27) proved too many. Fahad Ali and Saiesh Reddy were dismissed in successive balls as Plymouth bowed out for 184.
Returning to Hatherleigh and they earned themselves this further cushion at the summit by winning away at Babbacombe. They travelled to the Torquay-based side and after a four-wicket victory, returned home with the maximum 20 league points under their belt.
