OKEHAMPTON Argyle got their first points on the board in the South West Peninsula League and rained on the Teignmouth AFC parade in the process.
Goals from Jaiden Miller, Josh Robins and young substitute Tyler Little saw Richard Washburn’s get a well-deserved 3-0 win.
In games prior, Argyle have come close to opening their account and perhaps would have done so with a bit more luck on their side.
This win came away at Teignmouth who returned to their Coombe Valley home after nearly a year away. Ground reconstruction followed by a devastating landslide caused them all matter of problems and so to be back playing football there was a win itself.
Oke have a weekend off but will look to follow up this victory with another when they take on Torrington AFC on Tuesday 26. August concludes for them with a visit from Cullompton Rangers on Saturday 30.
