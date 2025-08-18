NUMBERS at Tavistock Athletic Club's monthly Tavy 5k race were swelled considerably by those wanting to support coach Val Evans as she walked the course to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
97 runners and walkers completed the race. First over the line this month was Scott Mansfield of Plymouth Musketeers RC in a time of 17min 24s, closely chased by unattached runner Dominic Lapthorn in 17:29, then Kristian Curtis of Plymouth Harriers in 17:59.
First lady home was also the first TAC runner to complete - Hollie Fitzgerald, finishing seventh overall in 18:39, immediately followed by the first junior, U17 runner Nathaniel Thomas of Sidmouth RC in !8:41.
Earlier in the week, four TAC runners took on the penultimate race in the 2025 Armada 5k series in Saltram park, organised by the Armada Athletics Network.
On the usual tough hilly course, Tony Shearer was the first TAC runner to complete, in 26:15, followed by Sarah Holland, 26:29; Les Wilkinson, 29:43; and Kate Rogers, 30:30.
