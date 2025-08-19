FA CUP PRELIMINARY ROUND
Barnstaple Town 1 Tavistock AFC 2
TAVISTOCK AFC are into the next round of the FA Cup thanks a first competitive win against Barnstaple Town, writes Luca Sperti.
Goals from Ryan White and Jack Crago, either side of a Josh Parry strike, sealed the deal for the Lambs on their travels.
Tavi came into the encounter in North Devon fresh from their first league victory of the season, which was a 1-0 win at home to Cornish outfit Falmouth Town. From the clash against Falmouth, manager Stuart Henderson made two changes to his Lambs side which started this encounter.
Ryan White came in up front for Kieran Edworthy, with the change seeing Ben Fowles drop back a little deeper into midfield. Another change for the Lambs saw Rhys Lindsell come back into the side replacing Charlie Madden, who dropped to the bench.
The first half started slowly with both sides getting used to the hot weather and looking to figure each other out. The home side had the majority of the possession in the first period and had a few opportunities with former Yeovil Town man Gabby Rogers smashing a few efforts over the top of Will Howard’s net.
Tavistock did in fact have the ball in the back of the net from a set piece situation, with a cross from Jacob Bowker eventually bundled home, however the referee blew his whistle for a foul on Barnstaple goalkeeper Michael Searle.
A minute before half-time, the Lambs took the lead after a terrible mistake from the Barum defence.
Good pressing from the Lambs by Fowles and Bowker saw the latter nearly pick up the ball off a Barnstaple defender. The defender passed the ball away quickly to make sure it didn’t find Bowker but the ball instead found White. The forward, with the goal at his mercy, had the easiest of finishes to open his Lambs account and send the travelling Lambs contingent into pandemonium.
It was still then all to play for going into the second period with Tavistock resuming well after the break.
Just after the hour mark, the home side were pushing for an equaliser with Rodgers winning a few free kicks in the middle of the park and both former Lambs Luke Mortimore and Parry calling the shots down the flanks. A few crosses from Rogers looked to be dangerous but they were cleared by a mix of Olly Northam and Iestyn Harris for the Lambs.
Barnstaple were the side to strike next, a cross-field ball by Mortimore finding Parry, who cut inside and smashed a shot into the far corner leaving Howard with no chance.
Parity didn’t last long for the home side though with Tavi reinstating their lead just a couple of minutes later.
Crago picked up the ball on the left wing, cut inside and smashed home a quite ridiculous effort- a goal that proved to be decisive.
Barum kept searching for a second response but as the referee blew the whistle for the final time, a 2-1 win for Tavi was confirmed.
They have since learned their fate for the next round with Southern League side Swindon Supermarine set to visit Langsford Park after they beat Alston.
