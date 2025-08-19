TAVISTOCK 2nd XI are back in the E West promotion frame thanks to a nine-wicket win over Cornwood 3rd XI.
Cornwood were second behind champs elect Abbotskerswell 2nd XI going into round 16 with Tavistock back in fourth.
Now those positions have been traded in a two-three-four of Tavistock (229pts), Stokeinteignhead (228) and Cornwood (220) in the race to finish as runners-up behind Abbotskerswell. Even Plympton (220) are not out of it yet.
David Milligan was the man of the moment for Tavistock with a five-wicket haul that helped consign them to 103 all out.
Brett Thomas (2-19) took two of the Cornwood wickets lost getting to 18 for four. Max Daniels (30) then 23 extras were the Wood’s main contributors.
The run chance only took 23 overs with one piece of punctuation when Jack Smyly (12) was dismissed on 24.
Ryan Burke (19no) and Ben Evans (50no) put on 80 to win it.
Meanwhile, Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI appear safe from the threat of relegation from the E Division West thanks to a 45-run win over visiting Paignton 3rd XI.
The seventh-placed Moorlanders are now 24 points ahead of second-bottom Whitchurch, which should be enough to preserve their E West status.
Phil Hatton (65), Ian Jutson (49) and Phil Woods (42) scored most of the runs that took B&B to 186 for two. There was a minor slip to 188 for four before Noah Metherall (18), Dale Harris (17no) and Richard Drake (15) kicked on to reach 245 for six.
Ethan Hancock and John Bewick had a couple of wickets each for Paignton.
Paignton got as far as 200 for six before their time ran out. On a good day for the Kirkup tribe, Stuart made 40 opening up and Sam top scored with 51. Hancock (25) and Harry Knight (31no) both chipped in.
Alex Fillingham (3-37) was B&N’s stand-out bowler.
