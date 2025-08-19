YELVERTON put 12 points between themselves and the D West relegation places with a six-wicket win over Ivybridge 2nd XI.
Ivybridge opener Chris Greenhouse was fifth out on 116 for 43. Sam Northmore (23) made the only other contribution until then.
Veteran Adrian Pullin got his head down to make 45 and was the last man out in an eventual total of 164 for nine.
Hadleigh Scott-Kirk (3-24) and Matt Smale (2-26) took the bowling honours for Yelverton.
Yelverton found runs hard to come by at first – Pullin (1-29 off 9) was particularly hard to get away.
At 48 for four with opener Mike Lemmings just out for 40, there was a job to be done. Fred Smale was already in by then. Brother Matt joined him and they won it for Yelverton with an unbroken stand of 117.
Fred Smale was 71 not out at the end and Matt was unbeaten of 41.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.