TAVISTOCK AFC’s newly formed Under-23s made their league bow at Langsford Park on Saturday, squaring up to a well-established Morley Rangers side in what proved to be a tough but encouraging opener.
The team is managed by Louis Ormston, Director of Tavistock Football Development Centre (TFDC), the club’s pathway project aimed at developing young local players, with support from coaches Matt Miller, Tom Wellard, and Mark Claridge.
Their side started brightly, moving the ball well and pressing high, but it was Morley’s experience that told in the early exchanges. The visitors were clinical from set pieces, striking twice from corners, before adding a third on the counter to race into a commanding 3–0 lead inside half an hour.
Tavistock showed their character and clawed a goal back just before the interval, Chris Bray rifling home with a composed finish to lift the hosts’ spirits.
The second half was a different story. The Lambs tightened up defensively, grew into the game, and began to stretch Morley’s back line. Alfie Freeman saw a close-range effort denied, while Bray almost lit up the match with a superb bicycle kick that rattled the bar in the closing stages.
Despite their pressure, Tavistock couldn’t find a second breakthrough as Morley’s experience saw them see out the contest.
That final scoreline may have favoured the visitors, but there were plenty of positives for Tavistock. Against seasoned opposition, the young Lambs showed grit, attacking intent, and flashes of quality — a foundation they will only build on as the season progresses.
Manager Louis Ormston said:
“Morley’s experience was clear, and we were punished for small mistakes, but our lads showed real fight and quality in spells. This is just the beginning for us — the potential in this group is huge, and we’ll only get stronger as the season goes on.”
