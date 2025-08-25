WHILST Okehampton Argyle had the weekend off, a number of other teams in the SW Peninsula League took to the field for FA Vase action.
Newton Abbot Spurs also weren’t involved but their South Devon rivals, Bovey Tracey AFC and Teignmouth AFC, both played and won in the cup competition.
Starting with Bovey and the Moorlanders came from behind to knock out Cornish side St Austell AFC, despite the latter plying their trade at a higher level.
A Stuart Bowker penalty got the ball rolling for Ben Gerring’s side and then Ollie Aplin struck twice to complete the turnaround.
Meanwhile, in their first ever game in the Vase, Teignmouth AFC prevailed by a single goal on their travels.
Zak Khadaroo was named as the Teigns’ man of the match once again, his side beating Torrington AFC 1-0.
September 20 is the scheduled date for the next round with Bovey set to visit Torpoint Athletic at The Mill and Teignmouth welcoming Western League outfit Ivybridge Town to Coombe Valley.
Spurs take to the Vase too, playing away at Bridgwater United.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police were another of the Devon teams in Vase action on Saturday, August 23.
Tom Burt opened the scoring for the South Hams side after just three minutes, before Ben Aldous added a hat-trick and Tom Dunlop a header in a 5-0 thrashing.
Stoke host Helston Athletic at Broadley Lane in the next round.
Returning to focus on Okehampton Argyle and tomorrow night, they will go toe-to-toe with Torrington in the league.
August then concludes for them with a home game- Argyle welcome Cullompton Rangers to Simmons Park as they go in search of a second (or maybe even a third) league win of the new campaign.
