YELVERTON Bohemians 1st XI go into the last batch of matches looking over their shoulders following an 85-run defeat by promotion-winning Plymouth 2nd XI.
Only five points separate Yelverton (197pts), Barton 2nd XI (196) and Kenn (192), all of whom are vying to avoid going down with Babbacombe.
Who do Yelverton play on the last day? Barton. at Barton. It really will be a winner-takes-all match. Kenn’s last game is at home to Ivybridge 2nd XI.
Openers Jon Kerridge (89) and James Webb (41) gave Plymouth a 129-run start, which proved just as well in the grand scheme of things. Only Jake Smith (23) made double figures after that as Plymouth fell away to 188 all out. Losing six wickets for 13 runs mid-innings did not help!
Yelverton’s Hadleigh Scott-Kirk (5-24) got into the top order. Josh Stevenson and Ed Sorensen bagged a couple of wickets each.
Yelverton’s response barely got out of second gear as they misfired from 42 for two to 78 for seven and on to 103 all out. Fred Smale and Sorensen both made 20. There was not a lot from the rest.
Four Plymouth bowlers had two wickets each: Aziz Rahmanzai, Ben Smith, Kerridge and Melissa Banks.
Yelverton 2nd XI find themselves in a similar position with just nine points separating them in ninth and Chagford 2nd XI in eighth in the G Division West.
This time out, the Bohemians lost away at Plymstock 3rd whilst Chagford were able to get the win on their travels and close down that gap.
The pair will now both be at home on the final day, Yelverton hosting Cornwood 4th XI (7th place) and Chagford hosting Plympton 3rd XI (6th place).
Yelverton 3rd XI are eighth in the nine-team H Division West, tied on points with seventh-placed Lewdown 2nd XI heading into the final fixture. They both close out their seasons away at top-half teams.
