HATHERLEIGH are guaranteed one of the two promotion slots out of the Tolchards DCL A Division after walloping title rivals Tavistock by 163 runs.
The first-against-second clash was billed as a potential promotion and title decider – and so it turned out.
Hatherleigh cannot be caught by third-placed Thorverton in the final round of fixtures. Their 15-point lead over Tavistock means they are almost certainly up as champions.
Rob Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, isn’t taking the title for granted until this Saturday’s game away to Torquay & Kingskerswell is out of the way.
“We just want to enjoy the end of this season and finish the job next week,” said Cockwill. “Hopefully, we can get over the line to win our first league title.”
Hatherleigh are no strangers to the Premier Division – they have been up and down on and off since the mid-1980s – but Cockwill cannot recall them being promoted as champions.
Tavistock’s 13-point advantage over Thorverton means they are favourites for the second promotion spot, But it is not done and dusted yet. Eight points are needed against Barton this Saturday to make the outcome of Thorverton’s game at Kilmington irrelevant.
Hatherleigh were always in the driving seat after racking-up 281 for nine in their 50 overs, underpinned by an unbeaten 143 from Indian professional Shrey Ghosh.
Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain, wanted to be the first to congratulate Hatherleigh in going up.
“Hatherleigh have been superb in both games against us this season and, as a club, we wish them all the very best for next season,” said Cleave.
Shrey, batting first wicket down, went in for the sixth ball of the game after the early demise of Hatherleigh skipper Rob Cockwill to James McGahey.
There were no huge stands – 51 with Ryan Davies (16) was the greatest – although there were respectable chip-ins from Niall Leahy (35) and Emmerson Wood (29).
Hatherleigh accelerated in the last five overs with McGahey going for 33 runs in two of them.
Tavistock only managed 118 between them as Sean Letheren (3-17) and Jasper Presswell (3-30) conspired to bowl them out.
Tavistock’s chase was holed below the waterline at 51 for five in the 11th over. That was an improvement on three for two in the third!
Dave Manning (23) and Jack Smyly (28) hung around for a while, but wickets dripped away steadily.
Letheren and Jasper Presswell were supplemented by two wickets each for Charlie Presswell and Ruben Forrester as Tavistock faded away.
At the other end of the A Division, a 128-run win for Bridestowe & Belstone over Kilmington has guaranteed survival for the former.
Kilmington won the toss and elected to field away from home before being hit for a whopping tally.
Bridestowe’s total of 317-8 was spearheaded by Shaquan Glasgow who scored 134 off of just 148 balls, before he was caught out by Josh Cann.
James Ewen (62 from 62) and Craig Penberthy (50 from 49) also played a part in this match-winning score.
In response, Kilmington reached 189, at which point they were all out. Ryan Dennis and Penberthy took two wickets apiece whilst Tom Pengelly led the Bridestowe bowling with three.
Ninth-placed Plympton, who Bridestowe face on the final day, enjoyed victory over Bovey Tracey and so this win for B&B has put paid to the need for any drama this weekend.
