CHAMPIONS-elect Hatherleigh 2nd XI handed out a 179-run battering to Ivybridge 2nd XI in the D Division West.
Hatherleigh are guaranteed a top two finish in the division and only need three points against third-placed Chagford this Saturday to go up as champions.
Opener Ryan Quick plundered 134 off 121 balls as Hatherleigh raced to 3-5 for eight in 45 overs.
Quick and Jack Probert (65) put on 122 for the fourth wicket. Shifting Probert did nothing to slow Hatherleigh as Adam Quick (30) joined Ryan in a stand worth 79. Rob Fishleigh (21no) was in at the end.
Keeping the runs down was a problem for Ivybridge, although Jithin Joseph (3-37) managed it and Archie McWhinnie (4-63) was compensated for some rough treatment with wickets.
Ivybridge were all out in reply for 126 with more than 12 overs unused. There were more extras (33) than any batsman made.
Fishleigh (4-34) picked up wickets regularly through the Ivybridge order.
