IN A difficult week for the Okehampton Argyle 1st XI, they were beaten by two teams with SW Peninsula League title ambitions.
Richard Washburn’s side took on Torrington AFC first, travelling away from home on Tuesday, August 26, to take on the club at the top of the league at that point.
The pair were locked together at a goal apiece at half-time, Jammal Bokhammas heading Argyle into a 24th-minute lead. Torrington struck back five minutes later and then after the break, found goals on the hour mark and at the death to secure the three points.
Oke followed this up with another hard-fought performance, this time on the home soil at Simmons Park.
Lloyd White scored the only goal of the game as Cullompton Rangers also edged out Argyle, the hosts going down to 10 men late on to further disadvantage their cause.
This pair of defeats sees Argyle’s struggle for positive results continue, having lost six from seven in the Peninsula League.
The performances are deserving of more which gives hope for the weeks and months to come but they need to start putting points on the board, sooner rather than later.
Elsewhere in this division over the weekend, there were 1-0 wins as well for Newton Abbot Spurs and Crediton United, beating Bishops Lydeard and Honiton Town respectively.
Unbeaten Bovey Tracey AFC took on a flawless Torridgeside AFC side in a tie that could have gone either way, making the one-sided scoreline all the more surprising.
Bovey struck eight unanswered goals to knock Torridgeside off of the summit, Bridport FC replacing them there thanks to a 4-2 home success over Middlezoy Rovers.
Also, Teignmouth AFC earned a first win of the campaign, beating Axminster Town 4-1 to knock Argyle down to 13th at the time of writing. Only Bishops and Axminster are yet to score points now.
