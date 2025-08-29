TAVISTOCK Football Development Centre players enjoyed an incredible opportunity this week as their U13–U16 age groups took part in a specialist striking and shooting masterclass led by UEFA A Licence Coach Aaron Cusack, widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the South West.
The session introduced players to new ball-striking techniques while encouraging them to practise, make mistakes, and most importantly, take risks in their development.
Michelle Fitzsimmons, Managing Director of TFDC, said:
“Opportunities like this give our young players exposure to some of the highest-quality coaching in the region. We are extremely grateful to Aaron for giving his time and expertise – the players left inspired and motivated.”
Parents also praised the impact of the event. George Scott, father of Tobias, said:
“My son came home with a smile from ear to ear and couldn’t wait for more football to put his new skills into practice.”
Players themselves described it as “the best session we’ve ever had – it gave us new ideas and confidence to try things we wouldn’t normally do.”
TFDC continues to provide local children with access to advanced training and development opportunities, working in partnership with Tavistock AFC to strengthen the pathway for young talent in the area.
