FA CUP FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND
Tavistock AFC 1 Swindon Supermarine 4
TAVISTOCK AFC exited the FA Cup after falling to a 1-4 defeat against a tricky Swindon Supermarine side, who managed to make the better of the harsh conditions at Langsford Park, writes Jamie Townsend.
The Lambs, who were led out by assistant Darren Spong, were looking to bounce back after a disappointing Bank Holiday weekend in which they lost both of their games, and Darren explained how he was expecting “a big response” from his team.
This response came almost instantly, as within the first minute, Tavi broke away down the right and talisman Jack Crago tried his luck from distance and looped an effort over the Supermarine goalkeeper into the top left corner. The wind almost certainly affected this effort as it carried the ball out of the keeper’s grasp.
Within the first 10 minutes, neither side could really get the ball down and string a few passes together, instead seeing a number of wayward goal kicks and long balls which were blown out of play.
Supermarine were pushing hard for an equaliser, and this came just after the 10th minute as the men in yellow got away well after the free kick and Monk slammed the ball home.
Swindon were piling on the pressure and had a number of corners which all ultimately led to nothing- the ball flying straight out of play due to the conditions.
The Lambs thought they had retaken the lead in the 13th minute, as Crago put the ball in the net but he was flagged offside.
The rest of the half was a battle between the sides and the sideways wind and rain, with a few tough tackles and free kicks.
Swindon saw an effort cleared off the line just after the half-hour mark, and on the 36th, the Lambs almost retook the lead after Crago pulled away on the right and squared the ball. The Swindon man slipped and White was one-on-one, but his effort was just wide.
At the break, the game was level with both sides content to still be in the tie.
Tavistock started the second half the stronger of the two with a number of early shots from Crago, White and Fowles.
But this period was not capitalised on, and Supermarine took the lead for the first time on the hour mark as they broke away after a loose ball and attack down the right. The ball was swung in and fell to Monk who took his time picking his spot and curled the ball home.
Only a few minutes later, the Swindon man had completed his hat trick as Supermarine broke and Howard brought down a man in yellow inside his area, and the number 10 stepped up to dispatch the penalty.
Three then became four with Blyth knocking home, following a corner and a initially deflected effort.
The Lambs then took a number of pot shots and ambitious efforts to try to get something back but to no avail.
At a wet and windy Langsford Park, the final whistle signalled the end of Tavi’s FA Cup run. They now turn their attentions to the FA Trophy with Larkhall Athletic the visitors on Saturday, September 6.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.