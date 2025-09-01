TAVISTOCK Athletic Club are delighted to announce that registration for their Tavy 7 race is now open.
This extremely popular and long-standing annual event attracts runners from clubs across the South West. It's a 7-mile road race that starts and finishes on Plaster Down on the western edge of Dartmoor, passing Pew Tor and the hamlet of Sampford Spiney during its picturesque route.
It takes place on Sunday, October 26, and, once again, the event will incorporate the Ross Shield competition - where teams of runners from Devon running clubs affiliated with England Athletics compete for the prestigious Ross shields, the male shield having been contested for over 100 years.
TAC is also delighted to announce that the sponsor of this year's event is Abbey Mead Dental & Implant Clinic, based on Plymouth Road, Tavistock. The clinic already has links with the local running community and has a number of runners amongst its staff who are hoping to enjoy the Tavy 7 experience.
Whilst many athletes will be looking for competitive times, the race is suitable for anyone who can run seven miles, regardless of their pace. Check out the Tavy 7 page on the TAC website (linked from www.tavy7.co.uk) for full details and registration instructions.
For those wanting to start their running journey (or returning to running after a break), Tavistock Athletic Club will be starting their latest Couch to 5k course on Saturday, September 6- and there are still a few spaces available.
More information is available on the club website with sign-up available at the ‘Get Into Running’ section. It’s open to all runners over the age of 16 and is run over 11 weeks, with the aim of 'graduation' by completing the 5k course at TAC's monthly Tavy 5k race on November 15.
