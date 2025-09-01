BANK Holiday Monday saw a fantastic turnout of Okehampton Running Club members for the 22nd Peter Tavy Plod, a friendly race held alongside the village fair.
With its quirky Dartmoor charm, mixed terrain, and post-race pub, it was a classic community event.
The nearly 5-mile course winds through lanes, bridleways, and moorland paths, beginning with a tough 2-mile climb out of Peter Tavy. Runners welcomed the breeze atop the moor, but the downhill finish felt like running through an oven under the blazing sun.
The day kicked off with the junior race, where Ruari Duffield won the Junior Mile in 7:58. In the main event, Claire Watkins led the ORCs home, winning the 1st W50 prize in 37:06.
Paul Trace followed in 38:56, with Ian Ripper close behind in 39:14, earning the 1st M60+ prize. Peter Rossiter finished in 46:30, just ahead of Lou Duffield in 46:39.
Lu Walsh claimed 3rd W50 in 47:33, while Mags Jarvis came in at 53:53 and took 2nd W60+. Claire Sprague and Janet White rounded out the team in 1:06:56 and 1:12:54, respectively.
A big thank you to Danny Heggs who was the sweeper.
Meanwhile, Claire Grubb and her son Rory travelled to the Yorkshire Dales for the Kilnsey Show Crag Races. This iconic event, dating back to 1897, features the thrilling fell race up the near-vertical Kilnsey Crag—an adrenaline-fueled highlight of the Dales running scene.
Rory competed in the U9s 600m flat race and proudly took first place, earning a rosette. Claire joined the adult crag race, running alongside her siblings and finishing in 14:57. She described the experience as exhilarating and nerve-racking, especially watching the juniors descend the scree!
On Saturday, Garry Wallace represented Okehampton RC at the Dartmouth Regatta Road Race, part of the Royal Regatta festivities. The 4.5-mile race begins and ends at the Britannia Royal Naval College.
Despite recent dry weather, Garry faced torrential rain and completed the hilly course—with 725ft of elevation—in 47:53, calling it a great challenge.
Sunday brought a major milestone for Joanne Teixeira and Olivia Wheeler, who tackled their first marathon: the City to Sea. Starting at Exeter Quay, they braved wind, rain, and bursts of sunshine through Exeter, Starcross, Dawlish Warren, Dawlish, Teignmouth and Shaldon.
The early flat section gave way to hilly trails from The Ness onward, with a shoe change marking the shift to the coast path. The final stretch to Babbacombe was muddy, steep, and slow-going -taking as long as the first 20 miles - but they finished strong and still smiling.
Claire Thompson took on the new City to Sea 50k, which follows the marathon route before veering off at mile 26 through Babbacombe, Wellswood, and Ilsham Green, rejoining the South West Coast Path to Babbacombe Downs.
With over 1000m of elevation, slippery trails, and endless steps, Claire described it as tough but scenic.
Huge congratulations go to all of ORC’s who took on events in varying conditions over the last week or so.
