Football: Hamworthy take Lambs to the slaughter
SOUTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE
Hamworthy United 6
Tavistock 2
We have had to go back five years since the Lambs conceded this amount of goals — at Bitton in the FA Cup — writes Eric Pinch.
Just one change to the starting line up from the previous game against Melksham. In came Warren Daw for the unavailable Tallan Burns with both Josh Grant and Taylor Scarff returning from injury to sit on the subs bench.
It was a very lively start from the home side and their first chance came on six minutes as Sam Griffins’ ball found Curtis Young at the far post to shoot just wide. They took the lead three minutes later when Eddie Hodge’s low ball into the front post for Cam Munn to turn and fire home past keeper Josh Oak.
Big chances for both sides on 20 minutes, a Dan Kiota header from an iestyn Harris cross is saved by keeper Gunstone Grey with Young again going close for the home side. The Lambs drew level minutes later, a Josh Robbins cross found Kiota at the far post to stab home.
The “Hammers” were back in front with 10 minutes of the first half remaining. Griffin’s low free kick saw Oak get hands to it but it went loose for Drew Ellcott Young to stab home from close range.
The home side then grazed the crossbar, a goal ruled out for offside before the Lambs had two good chances to draw level. Kiota blazed over when well placed and then succeeded to go around the keeper but failed to make a good connection.
The home side’s good first half display continued at the start of the second half, Curtis Young’s ball into the area was met by Munn to head home to give them a two-goal cushion. 20 minutes remaining the game was all but over. Suspicions of offside as Griffin’s flick on found Curtis Young through on goal to slot past Oak. Ed Harrison then saw Gunstone Grey save his effort.
Munn then gets his hat trick getting the ball some 35 yards out to lob over Oak. The home side completed their scoring on 84 minutes Curtis Young finds himself in space to fire past Oak.
The Lambs would complete the scoring right on full time as Sub Josh Grant slots home a penalty.
A long mid-week journey for players and 30 supporters also made the trip.
After the game anager Stuart Henderson reflected on the game and said: ‘All credit to Hamworthy, who on the night, was far better than us, although I felt that two of their goals were offside. On the night we struggled to come to terms with the artificial pitch, and on that performance it is clear to see why they have gone unbeaten in 30 plus games.
The pitch was extremely narrow and we struggled in all departments and as a group we were fairly and deservedly well-beaten.”
Forthcoming fixtures inlucde Saturday, October 22, away to Slimbridge.
There is a coach going, leaving Langsford Park at 9.15am. Names to Eric on 01822 616695/ 07970 052668, [email protected]
Then on Wednesday, October 26, the Lambs are home to Exmouth Town – kick-off 7.45pm.
Saturday’s game against Bashley was postponed due to Bashley’s coach breaking down at Honiton.
Despite the efforts from both clubs to get them to Langsford Park to no avail, the game will have to rearranged to a later date.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.