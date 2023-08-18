A student at Tavistock College, she has literally gone from strength to strength since taking up the sport at the club around five years ago. In her age grouping, the event requires her to throw a 3kg ‘ball on a wire’ - the hammer - and her personal best throwing distance is 54 metres. As this hammer throwing season draws to a close next month, she will move up into the U20 category and will start to throw a 4kg weight.