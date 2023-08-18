Tavistock Athletic Club is delighted to announce that one of their junior athletes has achieved national recognition, writes Andy Hughes.
Sixteen-year-old Phoebe Milburn has just been selected by England Athletics to the Under-18 England team for the Welsh International in Cardiff on Saturday August 26.
And if that was not enough for one weekend, the very next day she will move on to Birmingham to take part in the England Athletics U17 Championships.
Trained by club coach Elaine Fileman, Phoebe currently ranks second in Great Britain in the U17 hammer throw.
A student at Tavistock College, she has literally gone from strength to strength since taking up the sport at the club around five years ago. In her age grouping, the event requires her to throw a 3kg ‘ball on a wire’ - the hammer - and her personal best throwing distance is 54 metres. As this hammer throwing season draws to a close next month, she will move up into the U20 category and will start to throw a 4kg weight.
This week she will also receive her GCSE results and expects to be starting A-Levels in September, whilst of course continuing her training at the club in her new age category.
TAC offers extraordinary opportunities for young people to get involved in athletics, in both track and field sectors, and the club is proud of all of its members’ achievements.