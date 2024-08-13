Ahead of the trio lay 34 miles and the wilderness of the High Moor, visiting the villages of Postbridge and Believer along the way. With 1,119 metres of ascent and 1,516 metres of descent, this somewhat downhill route crosses the head of the Erme Valley and takes on the Erme canyons with some interesting moorland vistas along Abbot's Way, before the descent into the finish at Ivybridge.