THE Exeter 5k is part of the Run Exe Summer series and as well as being popular for PB chasers, it attracts novice runners too.
Three ORC members took part with Andrew Vernon first home in a time of 19:11, earning him second in his category. He was followed by Claudine Benstead (20:33), first in her category and then Paul Evision (22:52), second in his.
Claudine may have been disappointed with her time but she still took a new club record so well done to her.
On Wednesday, five ORCs and four juniors headed to Ivybridge for the 3-Tops race. This exciting race, organised by Erme Valley Harriers, is part of the Dartmoor Fell Series.
The juniors did well, achieving second and third places in the U11s with Alistair Taylor finishing in 9:37 and Jacob Lane in 10:09. Thomas Spears came third in the U13s (15:58) and Eleanor Taylor was the third girl (20:07).
On the senior front, Tom Poland was the first ORC home and third in his age category in a time of 54:35, followed by Joe Lane (55:52), Ian Ripper (65:36), Danny Heggs (66:47) and Sarah Lane (1:48:06).
Ivybridge was also the destination on Saturday for Nicky Brown and Katie Littlejohns-Riches, taking part in OuterEdge Events’ the Dartmoor Crossing and the Great Escape.
The Dartmoor Crossing is a challenging 55km Ultramarathon and the Great Escape a scenic 25km Long Half Marathon.
Both ladies had super races, Nicky taking on the former and finishing as third lady in a time of 6:27:56 and Katie in the latter, was the first lady home and sixth overall in a splendid time of 1:57:25.
Also on Saturday, Paul Crease, Joe Lane, Eddie Kingdom, Robert Richards, Lou Duffield and Lu Walsh took part in a local race, the Sticklepath Horseshoe. Conditions were perfect and everyone finished strongly with Paul the first ORC home in fourth place in a time of 1:28:48.
He was followed by Joe (1:31:10), Eddie (1:33:12), Rob and Lou battling it out at 2:04:28 and 2:04:33 respectively and Lu (2:13:07).
On Sunday, Carole Loader took part in the Farndale Marathon at Hutton-le-Hole, York. Carole described it as a fabulous route and was delighted to finish in a time of 6:07, giving her first place in her age group.
Elsewhere on that same day, Simon O’Neill took on the Richmond Park Half Marathon. Temperatures of 28 degrees in London as well as pain in his hamstring meant Simon struggled and yet, running alongside his son (who achieved a PB and friends, he came second in his category with a time of 1:56:51.
Well done to everyone on a packed and varied week of running- if anyone is interested in getting involved then see the ORC Facebook or website, all are welcome!