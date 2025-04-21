A NUMBER of Okehampton Running Club members set their Easter eggs aside to take part in a number of challenges over the course of the weekend.
Starting on Saturday and Emma ran the Green Lantern, a circular 14-mile ‘half marathon’. The event is put on by Wild Running Events and follows the Green Circle route clockwise around Exeter.
There is a mix of trails, meadows, playing fields and flatlands alongside the Exe, through the beautiful Ludwell Valley, Hoopern Valley, Redhills and Mincing Lake Country Park.
Emma was the first lady home and was “overjoyed” with her prize of a well-deserved Wispa Easter egg. Emma said, ‘it was a nice course, exploring the greener side of Exeter and was very relieved to avoid the rain. I would recommend downloading the route onto your watch if considering taking part as the signposting was quite limited’.
Emma’s time was one hour and 58 minutes and was her second best half marathon time to date.
Emma wasn’t the only ORC achieving some spectacular speeds either as Luke Stannus competed in the Devon Junior Fell Running Champs and achieved 1st place in his age category. The event was held at Meldon Dam and distances vary according to age group.
Also taking part in the Fell Champs were a number of the ORC Juniors.
Aidan Spiney came second in the U17 category, Eleanor Taylor was first in the U15 category, Alistair Taylor came first in the U13 category, Art Lane was third in the U13 with Thomas Speirs coming fourth in the same.
These young people, who are pictured, train incredibly hard and their efforts are paying off with these fantastic results.
Luke Stannus also made an appearance at the Fast Friday 10km in Exeter and maintained his consistent high standards- sixth overall and 1st male home in his age category in an incredible time of 33 minutes and 54 seconds. This is a new club record.
Andrew Vernon was the first male back in the M55 category in a time of 40 minutes and 42 seconds. Andrew described the conditions as “difficult”, something Jane Richardson agreed with. Although Jane still managed to achieve the second F70 home, Jane said that the “headwind got the better of her” and she finished in a time of one hour and two minutes.
Ged Fitzgibbon was the second male in the M70 category with a time of 53 minutes and 42 seconds and Kate Wilson was just behind him in 54 minutes and 41 seconds, fourth F60.
Mark Peck managed a time of 47 minutes and 59 seconds in “wet and breezy” conditions. It was not the most inspiring day for running so well done to the team for getting out!
Okehampton Running Club was formed back in the February of 2009 and they now boast over 150 members of all abilities and ages who share one thing- a love for running.
They meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.
There are six groups for different abilities running each night, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified leader to help guide you in your training. Meet is at 6.20pm and they train from 6.30-7.30pm.