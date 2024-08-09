BOVEY Tracey 1st XI’s difficult run in the Tolchards DCL Premier Division continues when third-placed Exeter come to town.
That being said, they pulled off a major upset in beating promotion hopefuls Sandford last time, a major boost in their battle for survival.
Mid-table Cornwood CC meanwhile were beaten last weekend, by Exeter, and now Heathcoat await them tomorrow.
Moving down to the A Division now and the pick of the bunch of fixtures has to be Torquay & Kingskerswell’s trip to North Devon CC, a matchup between third and first with 22 points separating the pair.
Bridestowe are sandwiched in between them and their weekend action won’t be a walk in the part, as they host fourth-placed Plymouth CC, with this whole quartet in the hunt for the top spots alongside Hatherleigh 1st XI in fifth.
At the other end of the table, Tavistock 1st XI will face Kilmington and Abbotskerswell 1st XI will face Thorverton in 9th vs 7th and 10th vs 6th respectively.
Losing by 132 runs to Barton plunged Chudleigh further into the relegation quagmire in B Division and tomorrow they will host Ipplepen 1st XI.
Bovey seconds could do Chudleigh a favour when they face Clyst St. George, the team in ninth, but there is still a 50-point gap between 10th and 9th so it may well be futile at this point.
Third-placed Stoke Gabriel remain on the coattails of the top two in that same league and a win over fourth-placed Bideford would provide a real statement of intent for their promotion credentials.
Just four points stand between the leading duo in C Division West, with Ivybridge 1st XI holding the minor advantage over Paignton 2nd XI. Contrasting weekend fixtures could see the gap shift dramatically, as Ivybridge travel to rock-bottom Plymouth whilst Paignton host fourth-placed Kingsbridge 1st XI.
Sixth and eighth will also cross paths in a local derby of sorts, with Ashburton making the very short journey over to South Devon CC.
The Mid-Devon Advertiser vs the Tavistock Times Gazette and a South Hams Gazette derby will both take place in D Division West tomorrow, Ipplepen 2nd XI facing Hatherleigh 2nd XI as they look to keep the pressure on in the title race and Ivybridge seconds playing Dartington & Totnes firsts with the latter attempting to stave off the threat of relegation.
Other fixtures of not further down the Devon Cricket League include T&K 2nd XI (second) vs Bridestowe 2nd XI (third) in E Division West, Kingsbridge 2nd XI (ninth) vs South Brent 1st XI (tenth) in F Division West and Ashburton 2nd XI (third) vs Plymouth CSR 2nd XI (first) in G Division West.