A young cricketing star from Yelverton is set for the experience of a lifetime playing abroad for her county.
Lucy Hulbert, from Yelverton is preparing to represent Devon Under-15 Girls on tour in Sri Lanka this February.
Lucy said: “It’s such an amazing opportunity — I can’t wait to play cricket in completely different conditions and against teams with their own styles. I’m really excited to experience the culture, try new food, and see how people in Sri Lanka live and love the game.”
Lucy Hulbert joins Walkhampton representative, Charlotte Shutt, who will travel with the county side to take on a series of fixtures while experiencing the country’s unique culture and sporting passion.
“It’ll be really great to share it all with Charlotte too — we’ve grown up playing together and against each other locally and now get to represent Devon overseas,” said Lucy.
For Lucy Hulbert the tour marks a major step in a cricketing journey beginning at Yelverton Cricket Club as an under-11.
She has gone from strength to strength, joining Plymouth Cricket Club at under-13 level and representing Devon CAG (county age group) cricket for the past four seasons.
A genuine all-rounder, Lucy combines powerful batting with sharp seam bowling. Her proudest cricketing moment so far came last season when she scored a stunning 95 not out against Berkshire — a performance that showcased both her composure and flair at the crease.
Alongside her cricketing achievements, Lucy is also a talented hockey player, representing Devon Hockey, and she is determined to continue pushing herself in both sports.
“I just want to reach the highest level I can — I love both sports and how much they challenge me in different ways,” she said.
Lucy thanked her coaches and mentors over the years: “I’ve been really lucky to have brilliant coaches — Chris Cottrell at Yelverton gave me such a good start, and Dave Burke and Jason Degg at Plymouth have helped me develop my game so much.
“Also, all the brilliant Devon Coaches. My one-to-one coach Ted Haffenden has been a huge influence too, and playing alongside and learning from Plymouth women’s overseas player Missy Banks from New Zealand last season taught me loads about confidence and game awareness.”
The Devon U15 Girls Sri Lanka Tour 2026 will include a mix of competitive fixtures and cultural experiences, giving players the chance to develop their cricketing skills and broaden their horizons both on and off the pitch.
Lucy is now seeking local sponsorship to support her place on the tour Devon Cricket.
A Devon Cricket spokesman said: “Devon Under 15 Girls are embarking on an exciting tour to Sri Lanka.”
“The trip will be an amazing experience, on and off the field, for the squad to develop their cricket and to grow as individuals.
“The challenges of the cricket in Sri Lanka, the culture and the climate are tough.
“We hope this tour provides everyone with a valuable life-experience and long-lasting memories.
“For some we hope it is a fantastic stepping stone into the professional game in the future.
“We need your help to support these cricketers to tour this wonderful country, and raising funds to help these players is seen as essential.”
To sponsor Lucy, donations are welcome at this gofundme link:
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.