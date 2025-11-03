LUKE Cowan-Dickie marked his 50th England cap in dream fashion, crashing over for a try in a dominant 25–7 win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.
The Cornish hooker’s milestone moment comes after two years of brutal setbacks that nearly ended his career. The 32-year-old endured a nightmare neck operation in 2023 that left him with nerve damage in his right arm, followed by a heart rhythm problem the following year.
For a time, even he doubted he’d ever play again.
“I didn’t really have a 50th in my head when I came back,” Cowan-Dickie admitted. “I didn’t think me playing for England would be a thing again. There were times with the specialist when we didn’t know if playing was going to be the right thing. But I stuck at it because rugby’s such a big part of my life – I was desperate to get back.”
His road to redemption began when Sale Sharks took a chance on him after a move to Montpellier fell through.
“Sale signed me when I was probably at my worst,” he said. “They got me back up and running.”
From there, his form steadily improved, leading to an England recall last autumn and a place on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia. It’s been a long way back for a player who once stood on top of Europe with Exeter Chiefs, winning both the Premiership and Champions Cup before injuries struck.
Since his debut in 2015, Cowan-Dickie has lived the highs of England’s 2016 Grand Slam and the 2019 World Cup run that included a famous semi-final win over New Zealand. But Saturday’s try – his 50th cap, at Twickenham, after all he’s been through – may just top the lot.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.