A talented young cricketer from West Devon has realised a sporting dream after being selected to represent Devon on tour in Sri Lanka.
Charlotte Shutt, 14, of Walkhampton, will don her whites for the Devon Under-15 Girls squad as they head to Sri Lanka in February 2026. She’ll be joined by teammate Lucy Hulbert, from Yelverton, who plays for Plymouth Cricket Club. The pair will face a range of opposition, including local schools and provincial sides.
Charlotte, who attends Devonport High School for Girls, is a specialist fast bowler who admits she enjoys unsettling opponents at the crease, and one day hopes to become the ‘fastest female bowler in the world’.
Cricket clearly runs in the family: her brother Alex, also a fast bowler, toured South Africa with the Devon Under-15 boys’ squad in 2023.
The current Cornwood CC Under-15 player said: “I was so happy when I found out I’d been selected. I jumped and screamed! It’s a dream come true. I’m expecting the conditions to be really different to home, probably better for spin, but I’m excited to see how I cope and to take myself out of my comfort zone. It’ll be a huge learning experience.”
She added: “I’m also looking forward to meeting pupils from local schools and visiting a turtle sanctuary. It’ll be amazing to experience another culture.”
Charlotte began cricket in the Yelverton Cricket Club under-11 team before progressing through the MCC Foundation Hub, Devon Development, and now the County Age Group pathway. She thanks coaches Chris Cotterell (Yelverton), Jack Ormsby (Cornwood), and Brenden Worth, her professional coach.
Charlotte also plays netball for West Devon and regionally for Plymouth Stars. If she doesn’t turn professional, she would love to study sports psychology.
Charlotte is now raising funds to support her place Sri Lankan tour and donations are welcome can via her GoFundMe page: gofund.me/8d3247892.
