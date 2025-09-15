ON A day peppered with showers and a pitch more suited for ploughing, Whitchurch Wayfarers Chairman XI’s match turned out to be a surprisingly close affair.
Put into bat, the club XI got off to a bad start when Swabey smacked the ball straight to Endean, who was as surprised as anyone when it stuck.
Potts and Powell then went at a lick as the score raced to 60 off the first 10 overs. After a cameo knock from Mackenzie and a fine 45 from Potts, Harrison Woodcock came to the crease and showed his intent with two boundaries.
What followed was a magnificent display of controlled hitting. The chairman’s bowling was sent to all corners of the ground as Woodcock raced along. Ably assisted by Kerswill (34) the pair put on a stand of 106 for the sixth wicket.
Woodcock fell for 91, well caught in the deep by chairman Nigel Barriball. The Club XI setting a challenging 216 to win off 30 overs.
Two Whitchurch prodigies calmed the nerves with an opening partnership of 63. Ian Grey scoring a careful 28 and Harry Witcher a powerful 60.
Dave Manning arrived at the crease with the score on 127 – 2 and roughly 100 runs to get from the remaining 13 overs. Despite losing three partners, he and Darren Chappell (33) took full advantage of any loose deliveries and successfully managed to steer the Chairman’s XI to victory.
All retreated to the pavilion for a final time to keep dry and celebrate the season.
On the topic of celebrations and the club recently doled out awards to members of the various teams.
Starting with the girl’s team and Poppy Sellick was named as the best batter, Harriet Silvester the best bowler, Mabel Allen the best fielder and then Harper Sambells earned the title of manager’s player.
For the U11 team, the recipients were Harry Skelton (best batter), Ollie Thavenot (best bowler), Ruby Westlake (best fielder) and Reggie Williams (most improved).
Amelia Westlake was the U12’s best batter, Torin Phelps the best bowler, Korbin Dumbreck the best fielder and Seb Ferris the most improved.
There were overall trophies too with a trio of youngsters earning acclaim. Torsten Martin is the junior clubman, Fergus Aird the most improved and Seth Gibbs the best colt.
Moving on to the senior setup and the Wayfarers 1st XI avoided the drop on the final day of the season, finishing eighth in the Devon Cricket League E Division West.
Nige Barriball was the standout batsman, totalling 387 runs at a rate of 32. With ball in hand, Darren Samballs was the man to beat, taking 21 wickets at a rate of 23.5.
Jack Mackenzie took the all-rounder acclaim, knocking 307 runs (27.9 rate) and also claiming 10 wickets (32.9 rate). Mackenzie was also named as the young league player (U21) and the most improved player.
With 10 catches taken, Nathan Prout was the notable fielder and then the captain’s player award went the way of Marc ' Hammy' Kerswill.
The Whitchurch 2nd XI weren’t quite as fortunate in the face of the final day washout, bringing up the rear at the conclusion of the G Division West campaign.
Jason Webber won the batting award, scoring 311 runs at a 51.83 rate, Phil McKenzie-Smith the bowling equivalent after taking 16 wickets (25.75 rate) and Corin Russell was the captain’s player.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.