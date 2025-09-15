THREE runners from Tavistock Athletic Club supported the inaugural 'Storm the Fort 10k' race - a challenging multi-terrain race organised by Storm Running Club in Plymouth.
The race started in Woodland Park with a celebratory finish at the historic Woodland Fort in Crownhill, Plymouth- and was all over before the bad weather came in.
Adam Holland 'stormed' to victory in an impressive 36mins and 40s, beating the second-placed runner by over three minutes.
Running buddies Dene Medland and Les Wilkinson ran together to finish in joint 124th place in a time of 1:22:16.
Elsewhere, on Wednesday, Charlotte Walker was TAC's sole representative at the sixth and final race of the Yeovilton 5k Summer Series.
At a distance at which she excels, Charlotte was delighted to win the female race with a personal best time (and club record) of 17:33 - an outstanding result amongst 65 female runners (and 144 male runners - she finished 23rd overall).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.