SOURTON Tors was the final race in the 2025 Okehampton Running Club summer fell series.
Despite the fact that there was some biblical weather forecast, the sun came out to play for the majority of the race. The race is a 5km circular loop from Sourton Village Hall with over 250m of elevation gain. There was a good turnout from ORC, with 12 seniors and 4 juniors taking part.
With this race concluding the ORC summer series, prizes were awarded to the highest male and female achiever across three of the four series races - many congratulations go to Luke Stannus and Lorna Critchlow.
Also taking place on Saturday, September 13, was the Dartmoor Volcano and Paul Trace completed it in an official time of one hour and 43 minutes, resulting in a 20th-placed overall finish.
The Dartmoor Volcano is a 16km course up to the Red Lake Volcano, with three river crossings and some significant bogs. The weather was lovely on the day, but the ground underfoot was still very wet.
Paul had this to say: “It was very tough running through the bogs and I even managed to face plant through one!”
On Sunday, ORC’s Oli Hunt ran the Vilnius Half Marathon and finished in 1:30:50 as the 1st Brit home.
He said it was a lovely route, taking in Vilnius’ old town, before heading into a large wooded park area and then following the river back into the old town. A great atmosphere at the event village as well, he would recommend it to anyone.
Pearl Barnes was in action again this weekend, completing the Stratford Big Half marathon in a new PB of two hours and seven minutes. This race followed a beautiful rural route amongst Warwickshire countryside with a fitting end past the RSC theatre. Pearl grew up nearby so it was a nostalgic run for her as well.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Steve Sincock ran the Worcester Half and he came in as fist MV65, in a time of 1:27:01.
This event was an England Athletics Masters qualifier attracting some 2,000 runners. Another great big city event with a course taking in parts of the riverside, the racecourse and the city centre all on closed roads.
Last but by no means least and also on Sunday, LJ completed a rather wet New Forest marathon. Runners were able to take a beautiful scenic route through the new forest, taking in stunning views and, of course, the ponies.
LJ labelled it as a really well-organised event. She did the half a few years back (in much nicer conditions) so decided to take on the full challenge this year.
Official times are still pending but LJ’s watch time of four hours and 53 minutes was a PB, which she was really pleased with.
