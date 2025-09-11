OKEHAMPTON Otters head coach Matthew and fellow club members made waves at the Devon Masters Championship on Sunday, September 7, bringing home an incredible 12 gold medals between them.
Adding to the triumph, Tia, one of the club’s talented performance swimmers, secured an outstanding nine gold medals representing the Army.
This remarkable haul marks a record achievement for the club and sets an inspiring benchmark for our younger swimmers as we dive into the new season.
“It’s a fantastic start to the season and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our swimmers,” said the coaching team.
Matthew Henry took two golds, Joshua Williams three, Cameron Williams one, Sonny Trigg three, Regan Lloyd three, Dominic Polling three plus one in the 4x50 free relay.
If you’d like to be part of this friendly club, they’d love to hear from you. Contact: [email protected] or visit the website.
