COUNTIES 2 TRIBUTE ALE DEVON
Tavistock RFC 20 Devonport Services Pilgrims 26
TAVISTOCK gave Devonport Services Pilgrims a run for their money before going down to a 26-20 home defeat back in Devon One.
Three seasons after going up as Devon One champs, Tavvy find themselves back where they started following relegation from Western Counties West.
The Pilgrims have not been far from the top three for the past two seasons and were a tough test for Tavvy first time out.
A length-of-the-pitch try late in the day was enough to earn Tavistock a bonus point.
Marc Kerswill, Tavistock’s senior player and a former player-coach at the club, said the point earned was a deserved one.
‘I think we would have taken a bonus point if it was offered pre-game,” said Kerswill.
Services were stacked with guys with National League – and higher – experience and our youngsters really stepped up.
“The bonus-point try came from the last play of the game on the end of a move that started on our own five-metre line.
Services made Tavvy pay at turnover time with four tries on the counter shared between their back three.
New skipper Freddie Fuller put Tavvy on the board with a penalty. Solly Hunter capitalised on a kick through to score in the corner after a midfield scrum turn-over. Kerswill was bundled over at the back of a driving maul. Vaughan Glover finished from close range for the bonus-point try which Fuller converted.
Tavistock will head to Dartmouth next on Saturday, September 13.
Elsewhere in the division this weekend, Exeter Saracens scored 50 points on their way to victory over South Molton, the aforementioned Dartmouth fell at home to Withycombe and there were wins also for Bideford, Topsham II and Old Plymothian & Mannamedian.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.